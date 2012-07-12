* Investors say measure could pressure other Tier 2 debt
* Creation of bad bank would crystalise weak banks' losses
* Bondholders likely to receive equity in putative exchanges
(Adds comments from financial advisers)
By Jean-Marc Poilpre
LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - The European Union plan to impose
losses on the holders of Spanish subordinated debt that need
recapitalising has unsettled some fixed income investors, who
fear, following the experience of Ireland, that this could
become a blueprint for all eurozone banks.
Any burden-sharing exercise will mostly affect Spanish
retail investors, who bought almost two-thirds of subordinated
debt - chiefly preferred shares - sold by the likes of Bankia,
CatalunyaCaixa, NovaCaixaGalicia and Banco de Valencia.
One adviser said the draft memorandum made clear that such
investors would be offered to exchange their instruments for
equity with no cash alternative provided, unlike in the Irish
exercises.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated that
these four banks have some EUR20.5bn of subordinated debt
(including EUR6.9bn of Lower Tier 2 debt). The total of Spanish
sub debt, excluding Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank, is estimated
at EUR35.4bn.
"Above all these banks need capital," said the adviser,
adding that it was also spelled out that holders of more senior
debt or covered bonds would not suffer haircuts.
Another adviser pointed out that domestic retail investors
had not been given special treatment in March's EUR200bn Greek
'private sector involvement' debt swap, estimating that bonds
with an original nominal value of EUR5bn had been affected.
The EU's leaked Memorandum of Understanding with Spain
opened up questions on the implications for other European banks
and fears of rating agency downgrades - although Fitch said on
Thursday it already reflected the likelihood of burden-sharing
in its ratings.
The MoU states that Spain would have to put in place
legislation for more effective voluntary liability management
and potentially allow mandatory subordinated liability
exercises, by the end of August.
"This looks like very much like the Irish template and could
become a blueprint for eurozone banks, which will be forced to
write down their hybrids if they need capital support. This
could potentially put pressure on Tier 2 spreads," said Paul
Smillie, bank analyst at Threadneedle.
Many were hopeful that there would be voluntary
burden-sharing and coupon suspensions, rather than enforced
haircuts.
For many market participants, the Irish "voluntary"
liability management followed by coercive exercises is anathema,
and they feel Ireland should probably not have been allowed to
get away with it.
IRISH TEMPLATE
Otto Dichtl, a managing director at Knight Capital Europe,
views the burden-sharing looming in Spain as negative for
subordinated debt across Europe as "the EU seems to again
disregard existing legal positions in their zeal to cram down
losses on subordinated bondholders".
"It remains questionable if the plans are legal, but so far
nobody has sufficiently and successfully challenged the
comparable haircuts in Ireland," he added.
However, the idea of burden-sharing did not come out of the
blue and several analysts, including those at BofA Merrill
Lynch, agree that some sort of burden-sharing had always been on
the cards.
Furthermore, the market reaction was mixed. On Wednesday,
the iTraxx Subordinated Financials index underperformed other
indices, such as the Crossover and the Senior Financials index -
but by Thursday the Subordinated was again trading in line with
the rest of the indices.
In the cash market, flows were extremely thin and traders
said that there was not any selling pressure. Not only have a
lot of bonds have been bought back by issuing banks, the paper
sold by smaller banks is notoriously illiquid.
Some individual Spanish names did widen in the synthetic
market. For instance, the CDS on Banco Popular Espanol's
subordinated debt was quoted by CMA on Wednesday morning at a
mid-spread of 1,969.5bp, compared with 1,348.4bp quoted at
Tuesday's New York close. Bankia's subordinated debt was quoted
at a mid-spread of 1,597.76bp, much wider than the previous
day's closing level of 1,255.91bp.
CRYSTALISE LOSSES
The second-tier banks could be most affected by the MoU call
for the creation of a bad bank. Threadneedle's Smillie points
out this would force banks to crystalise losses now.
"This means the likes of Sabadell or Banco Popular, who may
have thought they could use earnings to make provisions over
time, may have to take a hit now and may also have to do
coercive tender offers in the short term," he said.
BNP Paribas credit analysts expect mid-sized banks such as
Popular and Sabadell to require state aid.
"It is more uncertain in our view for CaixaBank, although we
also view it as being at risk," they said in a report.
Santander and BBVA, meanwhile, remain above the pack and are
seen as unlikely to require any recapitalisation and therefore
should have no need to squeeze money out of their bondholders.
