LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Banco Santander, Spain's largest bank, highlighted the roaring demand for peripheral bank paper on Friday when it lured over EUR5bn in orders for the first FIG transaction since the European Central Bank announced its plans for unlimited sovereign bond buying.

The Spanish national champion priced a EUR2.5bn 3.5-year senior unsecured bond at 390bp over mid-swaps, matching the pricing level of the borrower's EUR2bn two-year deal sold only last month.

"We are delighted with the success of this transaction as it highlights renewed confidence in the peripheral market," said Chris Agathangelou, fixed income syndicate at Nomura.

"Finding such a high level of demand for this deal is likely to pave the way for other issuers to access the financial market next week."

The ECB on Thursday launched an unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling eurozone countries' borrowing costs, a move that bankers hope will have a greater long-term impact on FIG and corporate spreads than previous ECB actions, including the two LTROs.

Peripheral debt rallied after the announcement, with the Spanish 10-year yield moving 35bp tighter on Friday morning to 5.70%, the tightest level since the middle of April, and a vast improvement versus the 6.90% from a week ago.

Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Nomura and Santander looked to Santander's outstanding five-year as a comparable, which was bid at mid-swaps plus 400bp.

Bankers away from the deal welcomed the sight of Santander in the market. As one said: "This is a good deal that seems cheap and has benefited from the ECB."

"Santander came at the right level and is a very good, opportunistic deal," said another.

In terms of the distribution, leads were pleased with the diverse geographic take-up that was dominated by the UK and Germany that took over half of the bonds (56.8%).

The remainder was distributed through Iberia 15.8%, France 9.2%, Italy 6%, Benelux 4.1%, Switzerland 3.5% and others 4.6%.

By account type fund managers took 71.3%, banks and private banks 13%, insurance 6.5%, pension funds 5.7% and others 3.5%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)