By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Spanish corporates are itching to
return to the bond market, but bankers say it's not clear
investors want to buy debt in Spain -- or that companies will
want to pay the price to sell it.
Heavyweights including Telefonica and utility Iberdrola are
keen to prove access to funding, following a strong rally in
their spreads over the past two weeks and having been locked out
of capital markets since the first quarter.
"On the basis that Spanish corporates have not printed for a
few months, there are some that will want to take
an opportunity if it arrives in September," said Nicholas
Bamber, head of investment-grade bond origination at RBS, which
was one of the banks on Telefonica's EUR1.5bn six-year trade in
February.
Demand for that deal, at close to EUR10bn, was among the
strongest seen for a corporate deal this year. Iberdrola, the
last Spanish corporate to access the euro bond market in March,
had similar success after attracting EUR4.5bn for a EUR600m
four-year deal.
Telefonica, the largest Spanish corporate bond issuer with
around EUR16.5bn of bonds outstanding, has three
euro-denominated deals, worth around EUR4.75bn, maturing over
the next two years, and bankers say the company has plenty of
resources to finance that.
"Spanish corporates are not desperate. They have reasonable
amounts of cash and undrawn credit facilities which they can
use," said Bamber.
A potential return to bond markets largely hinges on
investor perceptions of the European Union's support for Spain,
he added.
'GREED VERSUS FEAR'
As cash continues to flow into the corporate asset class,
there's no doubt peripheral spreads are attractive even when the
recent recovery is taken into account.
"It's the greed-versus-fear factor," said one
investment-grade investor.
"There is still too much risk surrounding Spain, just
looking at where 10-year yields are, and a danger that the
sovereign could lose its investment-grade rating."
Ten-year yields, hovering around 7%, suggest that long-term
funding at that level is not sustainable.
A downgrade to junk - and the risk that corporates would be
dragged down as well - would likely be dependent on austerity
measures that would be tied to any rescue, analysts say.
Two-year yields on Spanish government debt have halved to
around 3.5% over the past two weeks, since ECB President Mario
Draghi said the central bank would target the short-dated bonds
if it was to buy Spanish government bonds.
That has taken huge pressure off Spain by buying time to
negotiate the terms of a potential bailout.
SMALL CRIME, BIG PENALTY
Corporates with greater international exposure, including
Telefonica, are best placed to issue new bonds - a move that
would prove access to funding and ease stability concerns.
The major hurdle, some bankers say, is whether a balance can
be reached between what corporates want to pay and the level at
which investors are willing to buy.
"There have been a number of recent discussions about
whether Spanish corporates would be willing to pay the price
that investors might demand," said another senior banker.
"When you are a well-established corporate, whose only crime
is to be based in a country that is suffering, it can be very
painful to adjust your price expectations. It may come down to
whether investors can be persuaded to buy at the yields that the
corporates see as more realistic."
What is clear is that concessions will be a lot steeper than
the 5-10bp offered by the bulk of core corporate issuers,
bankers said.
For the more domestic-focused Spanish corporates, including
those lower down the investment-grade ratings scale such as
Repsol, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, there is less flexibility.
In those circumstances, liability management may be the only
way to persuade reluctant investors to extend the maturity of
existing bonds in return for higher coupons.
The caveat in this situation is the image signalled to the
market, bankers said.
"When companies do an exchange, they run the risk that they
will be seen as a more distressed credit that doesn't have the
ability to access the bond market directly," said the second
banker.
"When a company like Roche does an exchange, investors will
always be happy to participate, as it's the only way for them to
maintain their exposure, given that Roche doesn't issue much.
But that dynamic is missing for Spanish corporates."
