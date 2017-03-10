The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL Repsol on Thursday said it made the biggest onshore oil discovery in the United States in 30 years with resources identified in Nanushuk, Alaska, amounting to about 1.2 barrels of recoverable light oil. OHL Along with IFM Investors of Australia, OHL is readying the exclusion takeover bid for its OHL Mexico unit, in which it has a 57 percent stake, Expansion reported on Friday. It said the firms would pay a premium of 25 percent to 30 percent over the current share price, citing sources close to the deal.

PROSEGUR The stock market listing of Prosegur Cash has already been covered by orders from investors, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Friday, citing financial sources.

