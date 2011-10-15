Oct 14 Spanish Peaks Holdings II LLC, owner of a Montana resort, The Club at Spanish Peaks, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.

Court documents showed that the company had $100 million to $500 million in liabilities and assets worth $10 million to $50 million.

The Big Sky, Montana-based company listed about 100 to 199 creditors in the court filing.

The limited liability company's resort has a golf course and a private ski lift.

The case is in re: Spanish Peaks Holdings, U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware, No. 11-13300. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)