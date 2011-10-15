BRIEF-EXO U INC FILES NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
Oct 14 Spanish Peaks Holdings II LLC, owner of a Montana resort, The Club at Spanish Peaks, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.
Court documents showed that the company had $100 million to $500 million in liabilities and assets worth $10 million to $50 million.
The Big Sky, Montana-based company listed about 100 to 199 creditors in the court filing.
The limited liability company's resort has a golf course and a private ski lift.
The case is in re: Spanish Peaks Holdings, U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware, No. 11-13300. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Imaging3 clarifies announcement concerning closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.