(Follows alerts)
* Cuts rev view to $250-$270 mln from $285-$325 mln
* Cites softness in wireless, consumer markets
Sept 13 Flash memory provider Spansion Inc
slashed its third-quarter revenue outlook citing
softness in the wireless and consumer markets.
The company cut its outlook to $250-$270 million from its
earlier view of $285-$325 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $306.4 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The majority of the reduction is from the company's wireless
products, which have experienced an unexpected decline in demand
and pricing, Spansion said in a statement.
Spansion, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, was once
the global leader in a type of flash memory called NOR, which is
used for storing code that runs devices.
Shares of the company closed at $13.67 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)