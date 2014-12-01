Dec 1 U.S. chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp said it would buy peer Spansion Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $4 billion.

Spansion shareholders will receive 2.457 Cypress shares for each Spansion share they own, the companies said on Monday.

Shareholders of each company will own about 50 percent of the combined entity. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)