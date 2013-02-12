UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects spelling of word in headline)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 12 SPAR Group Ltd : * Says turnover for 17 weeks ended January 26 up 10.7 percent at R15.8 billion * Says financial performance reflects positive volume growth and moderate levels of food inflation (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources