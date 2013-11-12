UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 SPAR Group Ltd : * Says resignation by chief executive officer ("CEO") and appointment of new
CEO * Says Wayne hook stepping down due to his wife being diagnosed with a life
threatening illness * Says the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham O'connor as
the new CEO of the company
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources