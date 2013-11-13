UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 SPAR Group Ltd : * Group turnover increased 9.8% to R47.4 billion (2012: R43.2 billion * A final dividend of 306 cents per share (2012: 275 cents) was declared * FY diluted headline earnings per share up 13.9 percent to 650.4 cents * Expects the trading environment to remain challenging
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources