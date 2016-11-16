(Adds detail)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South Africa's Spar Group reported a 22.1 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong growth from its Irish unit.

* Headline earnings per share at 1,020.0 cents for the year to end-September, compared with 835.5 cents a year ago.

* Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

* BWG Group (SPAR Ireland) delivered excellent growth, underpinned by a positive contribution from all brands and store formats, the firm said in a statement.

* The grocer and wholesaler's full-year turnover up 23.8 percent to 90.7 billion rand ($6.41 billion)

* Increased store network to 2,033 in southern Africa and grew turnover in the area by 9.5 percent to 61.7 billion rand.

* In southern Africa, sales of Spar's private label products rose 12.3 percent on increased demand from price-sensitive consumers. ($1 = 14.1503 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)