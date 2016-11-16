UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds detail)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South Africa's Spar Group reported a 22.1 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong growth from its Irish unit.
* Headline earnings per share at 1,020.0 cents for the year to end-September, compared with 835.5 cents a year ago.
* Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
* BWG Group (SPAR Ireland) delivered excellent growth, underpinned by a positive contribution from all brands and store formats, the firm said in a statement.
* The grocer and wholesaler's full-year turnover up 23.8 percent to 90.7 billion rand ($6.41 billion)
* Increased store network to 2,033 in southern Africa and grew turnover in the area by 9.5 percent to 61.7 billion rand.
* In southern Africa, sales of Spar's private label products rose 12.3 percent on increased demand from price-sensitive consumers. ($1 = 14.1503 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources