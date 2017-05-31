JOHANNESBURG May 31 South African retailer and wholesaler Spar Group said on Wednesday its half-year earnings per share fell slightly due to share issuance in part to fund foreign acquisitions and to settle its share schemes aimed at black investors.

Headline earnings per share fell to 475.5 cents for the six months ended March 31 from 480 cents in the comparable period a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)