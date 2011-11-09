* Diluted headline EPS up 3.3 pct to 522.8 cents

* Consensus: 537.6

* May use surplus cash for share buyback (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 - South African grocery retailer Spar Group missed forecasts with a 3.3 percent rise in full-year profit as tough competition, weak selling prices and fragile consumer demand weighed on its margins.

Spar, which also operates liquor and building materials stores, said on Wednesday diluted headline earnings totalled 522.8 cents in the year to end-September, well below a consensus estimate of 537.6 cents by 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Headline EPS, the primary profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

While consumers gradually spend again in Africa's biggest economy thanks to decades-low interest rates and lower food inflation, increased competition after Wal-Mart's entry has weighed on retailers seeking to protect their market share.

Spar said sales increased 10.4 percent to 38.8 billion rand ($4.9 billion)

The company, which raised its annual dividend by 4.1 percent to 377 cents, said it would consider using surplus cash to buy back shares as it targets capital expenditure of not more than 190 million rand for the next fiscal year.

Shares in Spar are virtually unchanged so far this year but the general retailers index has dropped more than 12 percent year to date. ($1 = 7.867 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by Ed Stoddard)