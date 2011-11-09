* Diluted headline EPS up 3.3 pct to 522.8 cents
* Consensus: 537.6
* May use surplus cash for share buyback
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 - South African grocery retailer Spar
Group missed forecasts with a 3.3 percent rise in
full-year profit as tough competition, weak selling prices and
fragile consumer demand weighed on its margins.
Spar, which also operates liquor and building materials
stores, said on Wednesday diluted headline earnings totalled
522.8 cents in the year to end-September, well below a consensus
estimate of 537.6 cents by 12 analysts polled by Reuters.
Headline EPS, the primary profit measure in South Africa,
strips out certain one-off items.
While consumers gradually spend again in Africa's biggest
economy thanks to decades-low interest rates and lower food
inflation, increased competition after Wal-Mart's entry
has weighed on retailers seeking to protect their market share.
Spar said sales increased 10.4 percent to 38.8 billion rand
($4.9 billion)
The company, which raised its annual dividend by 4.1 percent
to 377 cents, said it would consider using surplus cash to buy
back shares as it targets capital expenditure of not more than
190 million rand for the next fiscal year.
Shares in Spar are virtually unchanged so far this year but
the general retailers index has dropped more than 12
percent year to date.
($1 = 7.867 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by Ed Stoddard)