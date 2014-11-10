Nov 10 Spar Nord Bank A/S

* Makes a conditional, voluntary tender offer for all shares in Nørresundby Bank A/S

* Says shareholders of Nørresundby Bank are being offered two shares in Spar Nord and 309 Danish crowns for each share they hold in Nørresundby bank

* Offer corresponds to 425 crowns for each share in Nørresundby Bank, and equal to a premium of 63 pct compared with closing market price on Oct. 9

* Says will run Nørresundby Bank as an independent subsidiary for a period of up to three years

* Says given that a full takeover of Nørresundby Bank is not expected to be completed until 2015, a takeover is not expected to have any impact on Spar Nord's profit, liquidity or capital in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)