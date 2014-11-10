BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
Nov 10 Spar Nord Bank A/S
* Makes a conditional, voluntary tender offer for all shares in Nørresundby Bank A/S
* Says shareholders of Nørresundby Bank are being offered two shares in Spar Nord and 309 Danish crowns for each share they hold in Nørresundby bank
* Offer corresponds to 425 crowns for each share in Nørresundby Bank, and equal to a premium of 63 pct compared with closing market price on Oct. 9
* Says will run Nørresundby Bank as an independent subsidiary for a period of up to three years
* Says given that a full takeover of Nørresundby Bank is not expected to be completed until 2015, a takeover is not expected to have any impact on Spar Nord's profit, liquidity or capital in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
March 15 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.