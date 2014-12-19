BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority grants its approval of Spar Nord'S takeover of control of A/S Nørresundby Bank
* Completion of transaction is still conditional i.e. upon approval by Danish financial supervisory authority
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares