Jan 12 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Now expects 2014 core earnings before impairment to hover around 1.28 billion Danish crowns ($203.31 million), and impairment to amount to around 495 million crowns

* Previously saw core earnings before impairment hovering around 1.20 billion crowns, and an impairment level that is slightly lower than the 405 million crowns realized in 2013

* Impairment losses of 100 million crowns have been recognized due to valuation of agricultural exposures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2957 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)