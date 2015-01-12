BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says FY profit RMB607 mln, up 26.5pct
* FY profit for the year RMB607 million an increase of 26.5pct
Jan 12 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Now expects 2014 core earnings before impairment to hover around 1.28 billion Danish crowns ($203.31 million), and impairment to amount to around 495 million crowns
* Previously saw core earnings before impairment hovering around 1.20 billion crowns, and an impairment level that is slightly lower than the 405 million crowns realized in 2013
* Impairment losses of 100 million crowns have been recognized due to valuation of agricultural exposures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2957 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: