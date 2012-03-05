(Fixes typo in headline)

COPENHAGEN, March 5 Denmark's Spar Nord Bank on Monday launched a new share issue worth about 913 million Danish crowns ($162 million) to boost its capital base in the face of tougher regulations.

The share offering has pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders at a price of 16 crowns per share, the bank said in a statement.

The offering is fully underwritten by Carnegie Investment Bank AB and Danske Bank, it added.

"A key factor behind Spar Nord's decision to strengthen the bank's capital base is the development in financial markets in recent years, including new legislative and regulatory measures," Spar Nord said.

"Finally, management expects opportunities to arise in the coming years for minor acquisitions of banking activities that are strategically attractive to Spar Nord," the bank said.

($1 = 5.6299 Danish crowns)