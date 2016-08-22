Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) -
** Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland's CFO Andrea Soefting told an investor conference: "The board will now discuss three alternatives to strengthen the capital position: raise more capital in the market, reduce dividend payments, decrease growth, but nothing has been decided yet.
** "We believe we have good possibilities to raise capital in the market.
** "We will inform the market some time during the autumn.
** "We come from a position of a very high core capital ratio, but after a period of significant growth, we see that we are moving down towards our capital ratio targets.
** "We see good potential for growth in our region going forward as well, that's why we have to make sure we maintain the capital ratio.
** In Q2 the Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 15.7 percent from 16.7 at the same time last year. The bank targets a level of minimum 14.5 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dec quarter net loss 677.6 million rupees versus profit of 914.7 million rupees year ago
LONDON, Feb 1 Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life, has concerns about governance at Sports Direct and Volkswagen and will press for more change at the companies, it said in its annual governance report on Wednesday.