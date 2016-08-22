OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) -

** Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland's CFO Andrea Soefting told an investor conference: "The board will now discuss three alternatives to strengthen the capital position: raise more capital in the market, reduce dividend payments, decrease growth, but nothing has been decided yet.

** "We believe we have good possibilities to raise capital in the market.

** "We will inform the market some time during the autumn.

** "We come from a position of a very high core capital ratio, but after a period of significant growth, we see that we are moving down towards our capital ratio targets.

** "We see good potential for growth in our region going forward as well, that's why we have to make sure we maintain the capital ratio.

** In Q2 the Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 15.7 percent from 16.7 at the same time last year. The bank targets a level of minimum 14.5 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)