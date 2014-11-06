Nov 6 Sparebank 1 Sr Bank Asa

* Say deputy board memebr Kristine Tveteraas has on behalf of company sold 112,703 shares in Sparebank at 57.00 Norwegian crowns

* Say Kristine Tveteraas holds no shares in Sparebank after transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)