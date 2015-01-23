Jan 23 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :

* Says is making a loss provision on its exposure in Russia of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($39.12 million) in 2014 accounts

* Says total exposure previous to loss provisioning is 615 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6686 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)