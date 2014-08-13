Aug 13 Sparebank 1 SMN :
* Q2 profit before tax NOK 568 million versus NOK 391 million
* Q2 loan losses NOK 15 million versus NOK 21 million
* Says common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at the end of H1: 11.4
percent versus
10.3 percent
* Says losses and defaults at the bank are expected to remain
at a very low
level in 2014
* Q2 net interest income NOK 430 million versus NOK 403 million
* Says after a period of self-imposed restrictions, the board
of directors has
adopted higher limits for lending activity
* Says lending activity is as expected with good growth in
mortgage lending and
planned low growth in commercial lending
* Says expects higher growth ahead in lending to the business
sector
* Says will meet the new core capital requirements without
issuing stock
