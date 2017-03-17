OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) -
** Sparebanken Vest Chief Executive Jan Erik
Kjerpeseth sees turnaround for the economy and faster growth
ahead for the bank, he told Reuters on the sidelines of a
banking conference on Friday
** Now sees signs of positive developments in the bank's
west coast region, which was hit by the sharp fall in oil prices
from 2014-2016
** Says Friday's long-awaited contract win for offshore
construction firm Kvaerner at Stord will contribute
to the optimism
** Says not very concerned about lending losses going
forward; sees still-limited losses for the bank, with low direct
exposure to the offshore oil industry
** Says oil industry still faces demanding times, but this
has only had marginal spillover effects to other sectors of the
economy
** Says businesses in the region has benefited from the weak
Norwegian currency
** Sees higher growth for the bank in 2017 after a period of
limited growth during a required build-up of capital; hopes to
reverse trend where foreign banks have taken market share
** Sees signs of lower funding costs, hopes to strengthen
margins
** Housing market is stable in the region, not very worried
about that
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)