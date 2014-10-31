BRIEF-Fitch says China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
Oct 31 Sparebank 1 SMN
* Q3 net interest income 463 million Norwegian crowns versus 434 million crowns
* Q3 loan losses 24 million crowns versus 30 million crowns
* Q3 net income 443 million crowns versus 433 million crowns
* Q3 pre-tax profit 545 million crowns versus 501 million crowns
* Expects the CET1 capital target of 13.5 per cent in 2016 to be achieved by moderate lending growth, profit retention and without an ordinary stock issue.
* Have established a new objective for the parent bank's costs which presupposes zero growth in nominal crowns for the years 2015 and 2016
* Says through the SMN 2020 project new service concepts will be developed and cost levels adjusted to enable sparebank 1 smn to come across as best for customer experience and to maintain its competitive power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
March 22 Australian shares slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday, mirroring a sharp overnight fall on Wall Street, as investors saw U.S. President Donald Trump's struggles to push through his healthcare overhaul as a sign he may also face setbacks delivering promised corporate tax cuts.
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.