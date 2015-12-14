OSLO Dec 14 Norway's Sparebanken Hedmark
said on Monday it has raised its stake in Bank 1 Oslo
Akershus to 100 percent from 40.5 percent, creating
the country's fourth-largest savings bank ahead of a planned
stock market listing next year.
It total, Hedmark paid 1.9 billion crowns ($219.04
million), almost all in the form of stocks, for a 29.9 percent
stake from the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and
a 29.6 percent stake from other banks in the Sparebank 1
alliance, it said.
The deal is subject to approval from regulators. Sparebanken
Hedmark has previously announced plans to list on the Oslo
Bourse in 2016.
($1 = 8.6742 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)