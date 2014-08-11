UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Spar Group Ltd :
* Has entered into an agreement whereby it will subscribe for a majority 80 pct stake in BWG Group
* Purchase consideration of 55 million euros for 80 pct stake in BWG Group
* Transaction provides Spar with a well-positioned international retail platform for future expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources