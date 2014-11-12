Nov 12 Spar Group Ltd :

* Group delivered a 15.0 pct improvement in FY turnover to R54.5 billion (2013: R47.4 billion)

* Excluding BWG, group reported FY turnover growth of 9.2 pct to R51.7 billion

* FY profit before tax increased 11.2 pct to R1.8 billion (2013: R1.7 billion), or an increase of 8.2 pct on a like-for-like basis (excluding BWG)

* Approved a final dividend declaration of 345 cents per share (2013: 306 cents)

* FY headline EPS up 12.5 percent to 781.8 cents

* Expects to see an improvement in profitability of Irish operations in short term, which should have a positive impact on group's bottom line by 2016