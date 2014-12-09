UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 SPAR Group Ltd
* Shareholders are advised that co has received notification that Aberdeen Asset Managers have disposed of a beneficial interest in SPAR Securities
* Following disposal, Aberdeen now hold 4.89% of total issued ordinary share capital of company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources