WELLINGTON Feb 18 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark Ltd reported higher half-year net profit on strong mobile and IT services revenue growth.

The company said on Thursday its net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 was NZ$158 million ($104.82 million), up 9 percent on the year. Operating revenue and other gains were down 4.1 percent at NZ$1.7 billion. The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 11 cents a share and a special dividend of 1.5 cents a share.

"Notably, for the first time in many years, mobile and IT services revenue growth, excluding divestments and regulatory changes, has more than offset ongoing decline in landline voice and legacy data products," said Spark New Zealand Chairman Mark Verbiest in a release to the New Zealand stock exchange.

Looking ahead, the company said it still expects to pay annual dividends of 22 New Zealand cents per share and special dividends of 3 New Zealand cents per share, subject to no material change in outlook.

It expects the special dividends could continue into FY17 subject to no significant business changes. ($1 = 1.5074 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard, editing by David Evans)