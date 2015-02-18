WELLINGTON Feb 19 New Zealand's Spark Ltd first-half profit's fell 12.7 percent as a lift in higher mobile and internet revenues was offset by a decline in traditional fixed line revenue.

The company, formerly known as Telecom Corp and the country's largest listed by market capitalisation, posted a net profit of NZ$147 million ($111.04 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with NZ$167 million a year ago.

However, the underlying profit, taking into account the now discontinued operations in Australia, was only fractionally lower.

It announced a dividend of 9 cents a share compared with last year's 8 cents.

Spark offers retail fixed-line, mobile, and internet services after it split off its network business into Chorus Ltd in 2011. ($1 = 1.3238 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford; editing by Susan Thomas)