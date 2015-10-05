Oct 5 Drug developer Spark Therapeutics Inc said its lead experimental drug helped improve the vision of patients with a type of inherited eye disorder, in a late stage study.

The drug, SPK-RPE65, met the main goal of improving vision and sensitivity to light in patients who were previously at the risk of complete blindness, the company said on Monday. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)