COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish Spar Nord Bank said on Wednesday it aimed to raise about 850 million Danish crowns ($151.42 million) in a share issue to existing shareholders to strengthen its capital base.

The bank, Denmark's sixth biggest, said the rights issue was expected to be fully underwritten by Carnegie Investment Bank and Danske Bank.

The issue was likely to lift the bank's Tier 1 equity ratio to 12.5 percent, the bank said.

"With due regard to market conditions and other factors, the rights issue is expected to be launched before the end of the first quarter of 2012," the bank said in a statement.

Shareholders would be asked to approve the share issue at an extraordinary general meeting on March 1, it said.

($1 = 5.6135 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)