COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish Spar Nord Bank
said on Wednesday it aimed to raise about 850 million
Danish crowns ($151.42 million) in a share issue to existing
shareholders to strengthen its capital base.
The bank, Denmark's sixth biggest, said the rights issue was
expected to be fully underwritten by Carnegie Investment Bank
and Danske Bank.
The issue was likely to lift the bank's Tier 1 equity ratio
to 12.5 percent, the bank said.
"With due regard to market conditions and other factors, the
rights issue is expected to be launched before the end of the
first quarter of 2012," the bank said in a statement.
Shareholders would be asked to approve the share issue at an
extraordinary general meeting on March 1, it said.
($1 = 5.6135 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)