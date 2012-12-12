Dec 12 Spartan Oil Corp said it has agreed to be acquired by Bonterra Energy Corp and terminated its earlier merger agreement with Pinecrest Energy Inc.

Spartan's board termed Bonterra's offer a "superior proposal," and the company paid Pinecrest a non-completion fee of C$12.5 million.

Calgary-based Bonterra on Tuesday offered to buy Spartan for about C$441 million ($446.92 million), and said the combined company would have one of the premier light-oil assets around the Pembina region in the western Canadian province of Alberta.

Pinecrest agreed last month to acquire Spartan in a bid to raise its output from reserves in Alberta and Saskatchewan.