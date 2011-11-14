(Follows alerts)
Nov 14 Spartan Oil Corp raised
its 2011 exit production forecast and capital budget program,
sending the Canadian oil and gas explorer's shares up 7 percent.
The company now sees year-end exit production at 1,500
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from its previous
forecast of 1,050 boepd.
The company raised its 2011 capital expenditure to C$41.3
million from C$33.6 million to drill more wells in Alberta and
Saskatchewan.
The budget program will be funded through cash flow and the
company's credit facility, which was recently increased to C$25
million, Spartan said in a statement.
The company started operations on June 1, 2011, after the
completion of a plan of arrangement among Spartan Exploration
Ltd, Penn West Petroleum Ltd and Spartan Oil.
Shares of the company were trading up at C$3.00 on Monday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)