June 1 Sparton Corp :
* Announces CFO transition
* Says Don Pearson, senior vice president and chief financial
officer of Sparton Corporation will be leaving
* Don Pearson will be leaving in order to accept a position as
chief financial officer of a private equity-backed company
* Says company is conducting a search for a new chief financial
officer
* Says has engaged a senior finance professional to assist the
company with financial and accounting matters on an interim
basis
* Says wood will serve as interim principal financial officer
for the company
