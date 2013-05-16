SINGAPORE May 17 Singapore Power International
(SPI) has agreed to sell a 19.9 percent stake
in Australia's SP AusNet to China's State Grid International
Development Ltd for A$824 million ($812 million), SP
Ausnet said in a stock market filing on Friday.
SP AusNet, listed in Australia and Singapore, owns and
operates electricity and gas distribution assets in Victoria
state, including the state-wide electricity transmission
network.
SPI will continue to hold a 31.1 percent stake in SP AusNet
and SP AusNet will remain publicly listed, the statement said.
($1 = 1.0146 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)