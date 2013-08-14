(In paragraph 6, corrects Gruss & Co holdings to 91,030 shares
from 10.84 mln and changes description to investor instead of
New York hedge fund; note previously corrected headline to say
funds cut gold holdings, not deepen bets against gold)
LONDON Aug 14 Hedge funds further abandoned
gold in the second quarter of this year, lightening holdings of
the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust
as spot prices plummeted.
JP Morgan Chase & Co cut its investment in the SPDR Gold
Trust fund by 1.6 million shares to 8.6 million, valued at $1.1
billion, as of 30 June, compared with three months earlier, data
on the Nasdaq website shows.
Northern Trust Corporation also lowered its investment by 72
percent, or 4.99 million shares to 1.9 million shares, valued at
$246.5 million, while Wells Fargo & Company also sold 738,039
shares and are down to 1.4 million, valued at $179 million.
TD Asset Management Inc sold 1.05 million shares, reducing
its holdings by 59 percent.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sold 1.04 million shares
in the second quarter, cutting its holdings by 67 percent to
499,593 shares, valued at $64.5 million.
Investor Gruss & Co Inc raised its holdings to 91,030 shares
at the end of the second quarter, up from 81,030 at
first-quarter end.
Funds report on their quarterly activity within 45 days of
the end of the quarter.
Global SPDR gold holdings fell by 14.14 million ounces this
year, about $19 billion at current prices.
(Reporting By Clara Denina; editing by Anthony Barker and Grant
McCool)