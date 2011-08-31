Click through for recent Reuters Special Reports, which look beyond spot news to the issues, themes and undercurrents shaping markets, industries, economies and societies.

LATEST REPORTS > Irene wallops flood insurance program

link.reuters.com/wyf53s > In Libya, the cellphone as weapon

link.reuters.com/ryd43s > The madness of Wall Street

POLITICS, ECONOMICS AND GENERAL NEWS > How Indonesia crippled rainforest project

r.reuters.com/web33s) > Pension scandal shakes up Venezuela oil giant

link.reuters.com/huf33s > Erdogan: The strongest man in Turkey

link.reuters.com/deb23s > Soccer's new goal: kick the spending habit

FINANCE > The bonds that turned to dust

link.reuters.com/sut23s > The perils of Paulson

link.reuters.com/zum23s > The 'Shorts' Who Popped a China Bubble

link.reuters.com/mur92s > US middlemen pave way for Chinese listings

link.reuters.com/vyv82s > Banks still robo-signing [ID:nL3E7IJ36P

link.reuters.com/kyb72s) > Goldman's new money machine: warehouses

link.reuters.com/can82s > Little house of secrets on Great Plains

