May 15 India's Speciality Restaurants Ltd has agreed to sell shares worth 264 million rupees ($5 million) to five cornerstone investors, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, ahead of its $34 million initial public offering.

Speciality Restaurants, which runs popular food chains such as Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Sigree, said it has finalised allocation of 1.76 million shares to five investors at 150 rupees apiece.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the sole manager for Speciality's IPO, which opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday. ($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)