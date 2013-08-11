Aug 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Sunday that Specialty Compounding LLC will voluntary
recall its full line of sterile products used to inject drugs,
citing concerns about bacterial bloodstream infections.
The FDA said none of the company's products purchased after
May 9 should be used and that they should be quarantined and
returned to Specialty Compounding.
The company, which makes specialty products used to inject
drugs that have been personalized for patients, first announced
the recall on Friday. FDA spokesman Curtis Allen said the agency
followed the company's statement with its own press release to
publicize the recall more widely.
The products being recalled were distributed directly to
patients in all 50 U.S. states, except for North Carolina, as
well as to hospitals in Texas.
The FDA said 15 patients in Texas developed bacterial
bloodstream infections after receiving calcium gluconate
injections. Calcium gluconate typically helps patients that have
low calcium levels.
"The FDA believes that use of these products would create an
unacceptable risk for patients," said Dr. Janet Woodcock,
director of FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
Cedar Park, Texas-based Specialty Compounding was not
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse)