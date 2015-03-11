March 11 Specialty Compounding Llc reached a
settlement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday, barring the company from producing and selling
sterile drugs until it receives written approval from the
agency.
The FDA filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court for
the Western District of Texas in February, alleging that one of
Specialty Compounding's sterile injectable drugs had tested
positive for bacterial contamination. (1.usa.gov/1xddXcr)
As part of the deal, Specialty Compounding settled all
litigation without an admission of guilt, but cannot resume
producing, holding or selling sterile drugs until it receives
written approval from the FDA.
The company recalled batches of sterile drugs in August
2013, after the FDA received reports of 17 patients developing
bacterial infections after being given an infusion of calcium
gluconate made by the company.
The FDA inspected the company's Cedar Park facility in Texas
in August and September 2013, and found unsanitary conditions
and numerous other violations.
"Specialty Compounding's manufacturing practices posed a
serious risk to the public health," Acting Assistant Attorney
General Benjamin Mizer of the Justice Department said. (1.usa.gov/18ARv6p)
Specialty Compounding, co-owned by Raymond Solano, III and
William Swail, makes both sterile and non-sterile drugs, and
distributes its products to hospitals, surgery centers and
clinics across the United States.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)