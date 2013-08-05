Aircraft lessors lukewarm on Boeing's planned 737-10 jet
SAN DIEGO, March 7 Major aircraft leasing companies have offered a lukewarm response to proposals by Boeing to build a bigger version of its 737 MAX family to counter the Airbus A321neo.
NEW YORK Aug 5 Spectra Energy Corp on Monday said it had completed planned work at the Bobcat salt cavern natural gas storage facility in Louisiana ahead of schedule.
In a prior website posting, the company had said it expected three separate outages this summer to restrict some injections or withdrawals from the facility in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana.
A company spokeswoman said previously the work was related to an expansion at the site. The expansion is expected to increase working gas capacity at the site to 46 billion cubic feet from 14 bcf.
The Bobcat site interconnects with Spectra's Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline system and four other pipeline systems, according to the company's website.
Shares of Spectra were down 0.3 percent at $35.87 in morning trading.
CARACAS/HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, March 8 Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, has spent at least a decade trying to build business ties and boost shipments to refineries in India, where crowds once welcomed the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez with cries of "Viva!"
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: