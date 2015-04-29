BRIEF-Anaptysbio plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 Pipeline and midstream company Spectra Energy told employees on Wednesday it is cutting around 170 jobs in western Canada, two market sources said.
One source said the cuts would be made in the Calgary and Vancouver offices, and would take effect by the end of the day.
Spectra Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
ATHENS, April 6 Kostas Argyros's unpaid electricity bills are piling up, among a mountain of debt owed to Greece's biggest power utility.
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - has been awarded multiple technology contracts by Tianjin Bohua Chemical Development Co. Ltd.