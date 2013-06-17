NEW YORK, June 17 An activist investor said that
U.S. pipeline company Spectra Energy should evaluate
strategic options for two of its subsidiaries or it will look to
seat its own directors on the energy company's board.
Hedge fund Sandell Asset Management sent Spectra a letter
calling for the moves days after the pipeline company announced
a long-awaited plan to move all of its remaining U.S.
transmission and storage assets into a partnership it controls.
Investors reacted positively to Spectra's plan to move the
assets into its master limited partnership (MLP) Spectra Energy
Partners as the company's shares jumped more than 10
percent after that announcement.
But Sandell said that the shifting of assets to the MLP is
not enough. It said Spectra should consider an IPO for its
Canadian operations and explore the sale, or IPO, of its joint
venture with Phillips 66, DCP Midstream LLC.
Sandell said it believes that those changes - paired with
cost cuts - could push Spectra's share price above $48 a share.
The shares were up 4 cents at $34.39 on Monday afternoon.
Spectra Energy said in a response to Sandell's letter that
the size, scale and strong balance sheet that are a result of
its current structure are "significant drivers supporting
Spectra Energy's successful execution of the more than $25
billion in natural gas expansion opportunities and also the
significant incremental crude oil growth opportunities ahead."