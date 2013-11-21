Nov 21 Union Gas Limited: * Union gas announces transportation open season * Union gas says holding a binding open season for incremental firm capacity of

up to 1,000,000 gj/d beginning in 2016 along transportation paths * Union gas says binding open season is for transportation paths including Dawn

to Parkway, Dawn to Kirkwall and Kirkwall to Parkway * Union gas says binding open season for transportation paths runs from

November 21, 2013, through January 22, 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage