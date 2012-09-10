Sept 10 Gas pipeline operator Spectra Energy
Corp said it will construct and operate a natural gas
transportation system under a joint venture with BG Group PLC
in British Columbia in Canada.
Spectra Energy said BG will contract for the full capacity
of the pipeline, expected to be able to transport up to 4.2
billion cubic feet per day (bcfe/d) of natural gas.
Each company will own 50 percent of the project, Spectra
said in a statement.
Spectra currently moves about 2.4 billion cubic feet of
natural gas per day through its pipeline system in British
Columbia.
The 525-mile, large-diameter pipeline will connect northeast
British Columbia to BG Group's potential liquefied natural gas
(LNG) export facility in Prince Rupert on the British Columbia
coast.
In May, Spectra had said it would spend $4.00 billion to
$6.00 billion in British Columbia after 2015 to build projects
that could include large pipelines connecting the Canadian
province with energy-hungry Asian markets.
Shares of Spectra, valued at $18.91 billion, were flat at
$28.99 on the New York Stock exchange.