* Planning joint-venture gas-pipeline project in B.C.
* 850-kilometer line could carry 4.2 bcf per day
* Might cost between C$6 billion and C$8 billion
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 Spectra Energy Corp
said on Monday it and BG Group Plc are planning a
new natural-gas pipeline system in northern British Columbia
worth as much as C$8 billion ($8.2 billion), to take the fuel
from the province's shale-gas fields to a proposed LNG-export
facility.
Spectra, which operates pipelines in Canada and the United
States, said it hopes to build a 850-kilometer (525-mile) line
with the capacity to carry as much as 4.2 billion cubic feet of
gas per day from the province's northeast corner to the
liquefied natural gas plant planned by BG at the port of Prince
Rupert.
The planned line is the latest in a round of
LNG-infrastructure announcements for northern British Columbia.
The province's shale-gas deposits contain trillions of cubic
feet of natural gas far from North America's natural-gas
markets, but close enough to the Pacific coast to make LNG
development viable.
Five gas-liquefaction project have so far been proposed for
the province's northern Pacific coast to tap Asian demand for
the fuel. Kitimat LNG's facility, owned by Apache Corp,
Encana Corp and EOG Resources Inc, is seen as
the most advanced, while projects planned by Royal Dutch Shell
Plc and others are still in their early stages.
Gary Weilinger, a vice-president at Spectra's Western
Canadian operations said the company in still in the planning
stages of the line, which would be unlikely to be completed
until at least 2015.
"We've got just very high-level, preliminary work," he said.
"There are going to be a number of different alternatives that
we're still exploring in terms of routing, depending on some of
the sensitive areas that we may or may not need to go through.
It's still very early days."
While Spectra does not have a firm capital budget for the
project, Weilinger said the project would likely cost between
C$6 billion and C$8 billion.
The pipeline would be built by Spectra, while its
joint-venture partner will contract for all the line's capacity
as BG looks for supplies to fill its LNG plant.
In May, Spectra said it would spend $4 billion to $6 billion
in British Columbia after 2015 to build projects that could
include large pipelines connecting the Canadian province with
energy-hungry Asian markets.