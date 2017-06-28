AMSTERDAM, June 28 Philips, the Dutch
medical equipment maker, said on Wednesday it will acquire
U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp for 1.9 billion euros
($2.16 billion), including debt, in a deal agreed with the
company's boards.
Spectranetics uses techniques including lasers and tiny
drug-covered balloons to clean the insides of veins and arteries
that have become clogged due to heart disease.
Separately, Philips announced a new 1.5 billion euro share
buyback program that will begin in the third quarter and run for
two years.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)