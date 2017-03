April 25 Spectris Plc

* Reported sales for Q1 ending 31 March 2014 were down by 1 pct, adversely impacted by foreign currency exchange movements (-6 pct)

* On a like-for-like basis, sales were 4 pct higher than comparable period last year

* Like-for- like sales to North America grew by 7 pct, Asia pacific by 6 pct and Europe by 1 pct.

* Will continue to invest in our key growth programmes, new product pipeline and research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: