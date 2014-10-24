UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
Oct 24 Spectris Plc :
* Sales for Q3 ending September 30, 2014 were flat on a constant currency organic ("like-for-like") basis
* Weaker than expected trading patterns experienced in Q2 have continued - CEO
* Board now expects that EBITA performance for full year will be modestly below current consensus 1 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.