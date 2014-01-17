Jan 17 Spectris PLC : * Like-for-like sales in Asia grew by 12%, North America 2% and Europe 1% in the fourth quarter. * Like-for-like sales for the fourth quarter were up 3% compared to the same period last year * Adjusted operating profit is expected to be £214.7 million * Like-for-like sales in Europe grew by 2% and Asia pacific by 1% whilst North America declined by 3% * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here